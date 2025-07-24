Johnny Lever's Daughter Jamie Weighs In On Bollywood Nepotism: "My Journey Has Been Quite Different"

Actor-comedian Jonny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever has opened up about the concept of nepotism in Bollywood. She recalled her difficult journey in the film industry marked by countless auditions and rejections. The actress also revealed the reason why she doesn't consider herself a “nepo kid”.

Jamie Lever, in an interview with Zoom, revealed, “I'm seeing this very closely now. There's a difference between being a nepo kid and being an actor's kid. I feel like I'm an actor's kid. I'm the daughter of an actor, but my journey has been very different. Nepo kids have a different path. They often enjoy a lot of privileges and are given opportunities, sometimes even without proving their talent or ability."

She added, “I've been observing this up close, my journey has been quite different. And there's a clear distinction. Even though I'm a child of the industry, I can see how big the difference is.”

Recounting her challenges, the 37-year-old shared, “There are people who get roles served to them on a silver platter, being handed lead parts in films without much effort. And then there are people like us who've had to go through countless auditions, face rejections, and still keep going.”

Jamie remembered a piece of advice given to her by Johnny Lever.

She said, “If you're handed an opportunity on a silver platter, you must give it your all. Take all the training you can to become the best version of yourself. My father once warned me: ‘If you want to enter this industry, be the best, or do not bother at all'.”

Johnny Lever, known for his impeccable comic timing, shot to fame in the 1990s by playing memorable characters in films like Baazigar, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, and Baadshah.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lever has appeared in several movies, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk. At present, she is ready to embark on her comedy tour, The Jamie Lever Show. It will begin on August 1 in Seattle, United States, and will cover 15 cities, finally wrapping up on August 31 in Boston.