Akshay Kumar Out, Anil Kapoor In For Twinkle Khanna's Next Production. See ROFL Tweets

Anil Kapoor in a still from the video (courtesy AnilKapoor)

Highlights "May be Rajkummar and I could be a part of your next," wrote Anil

"Our audition tape is attached below!" Mr Kapoor added

"I am very impressed with the audition," Twinkle replied

It all started with Akshay Kumar's PadMan oopsie on Menstrual Hygiene Day. And now Twinkle Khanna has a new lead actor for her next production, who is definitely not Akshay Kumar (AK). On Thursday, Akshay forgot to tag his wife Twinkle, also the producer of his film PadMan, in his tweet marking Menstrual Hygiene Day. That's when an upset Twinkle told Akshay that she's definitely not signing him for her next production. Enters Anil Kapoor (AK, note the initials). Mr Kapoor dug out a video of his "PadMan Challenge" with Fanney Khan co-star Rajkummar Rao from 2018 and tweeted it to Twinkle as an audition clip for her next production. "May be Rajkummar and I could be a part of your next production. PS - Our audition tape is attached below!" Mr Kapoor wrote in his tweet.

Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones

P.S Our audition tape is attached below! https://t.co/eVBnIiaftepic.twitter.com/L9Ip94fCV4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2020

And looks like Anil Kapoor got the part. "Wah! I am very impressed with the audition by these two newcomers, especially the one in the white shirt. And now I don't even have to change the monogrammed masks we had bought for the main lead to use on the set. Big hug and stay safe," read Twinkle's tweet.

Wah! I am very impressed with the audition by these two newcomers, especially the one in the white shirt-And now I don't even have to change the monogrammed masks we had bought for the main lead to use on the set :) Big hug and stay safe @AnilKapoorhttps://t.co/rVrHzB2fGG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 29, 2020

On Thursday, Akshay posted this tweet, but only tagging his PadMan co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

It's been 2 years to #PadMan and I'm glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor@radhika_aptepic.twitter.com/NinRxcm3Cm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

"You are definitely not part of my next production!" Twinkle replied.

Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadManhttps://t.co/wqP9q2nA7D — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 28, 2020

"Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer," tweeted Akshay.

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn't be made @murugaofficialhttps://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

Twinkle Khanna, who has adopted the name "Mrs Funnybones" as her social media moniker, launched her production firm Mrs Funnybones Movies with PadMan as the first production. PadMan was based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created awareness about menstrual hygiene in his village. At the 66th National Awards, PadMan, released in February 2018, was awarded the Best Film On Other Social Issues.