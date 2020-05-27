Twinkle Khanna Shares 'Proud Mom Moment' As Son Aarav Bakes Chocolate Brownie Cake

Twinkle Khanna with her son Aarav. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is channeling his inner chef a lot during the lockdown and the author's latest post on Instagram proves it. On Tuesday, Aarav put on a chef's hat and baked a chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote and it made his mom "proud." Twinkle shared the photo of the cake on her social media profile and described her 17-year-old son's baking skills in the most hilarious way possible. She wrote: "When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment."

Take a look:

Just like his father, Aarav is also a great chef and we get glimpses of his culinary skills from time to time on mom Twinkle's Instagram. Remember when Aarav made dinner and dessert for the family, all by himself, last year in August? He cooked mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé at that time. Twinkle shared a set of pictures of the meal and wrote: "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself. On the menu - mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé" with the hashtag #proudmama.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who have worked together in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi, got married in January, 2001. They are also parents to daughter Nitara, 7.

Twinkle Khanna switched careers from acting to writing. She is now a celebrated columnist and the author of best-selling books like Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.