Boo... Guess Who This Is In Twinkle Khanna's Post

Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post may take you by surprise. No, that's not a robber from the Money Heist series, it is just Twinkle's daughter Nitara wearing a replica of the Salvador Deli masks, used by the robbers in the poplar Netflix show. Twinkle backed Nitara's picture in the Salvador Deli mask with this caption: "When you remove your mask and realise that this is in fact the new you. #MoochehotohNathulaljaisi" The mask Nitara opted for is a reference to Money Heist but the hashtag in Twinkle's caption references Amitabh Bachchan's popular dialogue from the 1984 film Sharaabi.

Twinkle Khanna, who is quite active on social media, frequently shares snippets from her life at home with her children Nitara and Aarav. Last week, she shared a picture of herself and Nitara, which was clicked by Aarav. She dozed off during her and Nitara's book reading/studying time and was for taking the picture the "Bhatia boy" was in trouble.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is an actress-turned-author. Twinkle debuted in Bollywood with 1995 film Barsaat and she quit films six years - her last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. In her short span in Bollywood, Twinkle worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Badshah, with Aamir Khan in Mela and in Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai co-starring Salman Khan.

She married Akshay Kumar, he co-star of International Khiladi and Zulmi, in 2001. Twinkle Khanna is now the best-selling author of three books - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.