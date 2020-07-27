Twinkle Khanna Learnt This Skill Growing Up With Her Grandmother. She Tried It Again 20 Years Later

Highlights
- Twinkle shared a video of her doing embroidery
- "I can still hear my Nani's voice," she wrote
- "It's also calming," she added
On Sunday, Twinkle Khanna decided to focus on "small" achievements instead of "big" goals and she ended up busying herself with embroidery. She shared glimpses of her embroidery work - a rough portrait of Frida Kahlo - on social media along with an anecdote from her childhood. "While growing up in my grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, 'Tina, don't do untidy work'," read Twinkle's caption. In a separate tweet on Sunday, Twinkle added how doing embroidery was a therapeutic experience for her: "It's also calming. The moving hands, working towards a small accomplishment instead of focusing on all the big things that can't be tackled right now."
So, did Twinkle make her grandmother proud?
It's also calming.The moving hands, working towards a small accomplishment instead of focusing on all the big things that can't be tackled right now. pic.twitter.com/IBK4mqG84n— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 26, 2020
Twinkle began her Sunday with in a "bleakly optimistic" mood:
Apart from writing and reading, Twinkle, who really has a green thumb, has also been investing her time in redecorating pretty corners of the house with plants in old jars and bottles.
The monsoon is getting ready to rain on my parade but I have a few green umbrellas ready. This is a new pursuit-Growing plants in water. All trial and error at this point, though money plant as we all know does well in water. Now trying out Mint, Rosemary and some Philodendrons. Give it a shot. Use up all your old bottles and jars. Yes, some of those on my shelf are recycled bottles that once held a precious liquid-Gin:) #BrownGirlWithAGreenThumb
Twinkle Khanna's feed witnessed an influx of posts about husband Akshay Kumar, son Aarav and daughter Nitara after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. Here's when she joined Nitara for a book reading session and fell asleep - proof was procured by Aarav, who may have been in trouble for that. LOL. Here are a few more of such entries.
My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy
Former actress Twinkle Khanna switched careers to become a best-selling author. She currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.