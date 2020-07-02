After Twinkle Khanna's Dog Stole Her Toast, An ROFL Post On Who Trained Who

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who we know is a dog person, shared on Instagram a thought she had after she spotted one of her pets chilling on her couch. Umm, Twinkle's pet was not just chilling but also savouring a piece of bread procured from Twinkle's plate. LOL. In her post, Twinkle said that this dog behaviour put her in a dilemma about whether she's a changed person now or not. Here's what she wrote: "I am not sure if I have trained him into behaving better or he has trained me into accepting bad behaviour, because there he is, perched on my couch, eating a piece of buttered toast stolen from my plate."

Take a look at Twinkle's post here. Aww, look at those puppy eyes!

Twinkle, who loves to muse about every day things on Instagram, also share posts about her pets often. Earlier in March, Twinkle busted myths and rumours about pets being coronavirus carriers, in a post, writing: "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19. Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away."

Former actress Twinkle Khanna, who switched careers to become a best-selling author, often features in advertorials. Twinkle, who has had a brief career in films, doesn't hesitate to joke about "legendary acting skills". She currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in January this year.