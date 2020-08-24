Twinkle Khanna Visits The 'Birthplace Of Harry Potter'. Potterheads, Jealous Much?

Twinkle Khanna outside The Elephant Room in Edinburgh. (Image courtesy: twinklekhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who is in UK accompanying her actor husband Akshay Kumar on his work trip, walked past the famous 'The Elephant House' in Edinburgh, which claims to be the "birthplace" of Harry Potter and shared a picture, which will make any Potterhead (what fans of the Harry Potter series call themselves) go green with envy. She wrote, "The sheer delight of spotting The Elephant House where Rowling (author JK Rowling) would sit to write about her little wizard, Harry Potter. She disputes the fact that this is the 'birthplace' and rightfully so."

Ms Rowling stated in her tweets in May 2020 that though she wrote parts of the series in the café, it cannot be called the "birthplace" of Harry Potter. "I'd been writing Potter for several years before I ever set foot in this cafe, so it's not the birthplace but I did write in there so we'll let them off," she had tweeted. She also added, "If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train."

But Twinkle Khanna gave another definition of the "birthplace" of a novel and wrote, "The birthplace of every book is only within our hearts. We carry it as we walk down streets, brush our teeth, gulp down scrambled eggs, fight with our husbands and children; this place of refuge that is isolated from the chaos of living, where nothing else matters except processing both loss and joy into material. We carry it till we can put it down and are sometimes lucky enough to find a place like this, a bright-red makeshift desk with endless cups of coffee."

