'Lights, Camera, Mask On And Action': Akshay Kumar Gives A Sneak Peek Into Bell Bottom Shoot Diaries

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Bell Bottom. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media

"Filming on for #BellBottom," he wrote

The actor has started shooting the film in London

Akshay Kumar has begun shooting his much-awaited film Bell Bottom in London, a glimpse of which he shared on social media on Thursday. The actor, along with his team Bell Bottom including Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, flew to London earlier this month. Giving a sneak peek into the film's shoot diaries, Akshay Kumar, 52, shared that he has been filming Bell Bottom in compliance with "all the new norms" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared a clip, in which he can be seen wearing a mask and holding the film's clapboard, and wrote: "Lights, camera, mask on and action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

Check out the actor's post here:

The makers of Bell Bottom will shoot the first schedule of the film in London. Earlier in the day, Lara Dutta shared a picture from the sets of the film. She can be seen wearing a mask in the picture, which also features her team members following safety norms. "And it begins. I'm claiming one for the girls. As a 42-year-old female actor, in this COVID period, it feels amazing to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film. Thank you Pooja Entertainment for creating a safe environment for us," the actress wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, actress Huma Qureshi shared a boomerang of herself, Lara Dutta, producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit M Tewari and wrote: "Safety first. Team Bell Bottom waiting for our leading man Akshay Kumar Sir." All team members can be seen wearing masks in the clip.

Bell Bottom,which will also star Vaani Kapoor, is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It is Bollywood's first film to shoot at an international location after the nationwide lockdown.