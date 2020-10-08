Throwback Thursday Treat: Milind Soman In A 25-Year-Old Pic

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights Milind shared that the picture was clicked by his friend Pat

He shared that it was clicked for a magazine

The photo feature Milind sporting a t-shirt and jeans

Keeping up with the Throwback Thursday tradition, actor Milind Soman posted a picture of himself that was clicked 25 years ago. The actor-model, who often expresses his love for black and white photographs through his posts, shared that the picture was clicked by his friend Pat for a magazine. For those who don't know, Milind Soman started his career in the entertainment industry as a model. "There's something about black and white photographs. This one is 25 years ago, shot by my friend Pat in Mumbai for some magazine, can't remember, if anyone does, let me know," Milind captioned the photo, in which he can be seen sporting a t-shirt and jeans.

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Milind Soman mostly accompanies his throwback posts with interesting anecdotes or thoughtful notes. Earlier, he posted a picture from when he was 13 and wrote: "Me at age 13. I wouldn't say the features are extraordinary but I always did have a good jawline, thanks to my genes. Good skin, good hair and good health came from swimming twice a day in the neighborhood municipal pool...Another and most important advantage of good genes is common sense, which like any other genetic advantage we are born with, we lose if we don't use!"

Sharing a picture from his pre-modelling days, Milind wrote: "It's a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed."

Did you know that Milind Soman was offered Rs 50,000 for a commercial shoot in 1989? It was a huge amount at that time. My first advertisement in 1989. I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad," he wrote in the caption.

Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also worked in movies like 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.