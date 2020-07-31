This Pic Of Milind Soman Explains Why Black And White Is His Favourite Mode

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman, continuing his Flashback Friday game, shared a throwback photo of himself with a thoughtful caption. The model-actor posted a black and white picture of himself, which appears to be from his modelling days, and shared why black and white images were always his "favourite." He wrote: "Black and white was always my favorite! It highlights the importance of the play of both light and shadow to create an image... is light more important or shadow?...Do happy times teach you more about life ? Or hard times?" Needless to say, Milind Soman's throwback picture left his fans in awe. The dropped comments like "Age can't touch you, you are still the same" and "You are one of the most handsome men in the world."

Milind Soman, who started his career as a model, frequently shares his priceless pictures from his modeling days with some interesting anecdotes. Earlier, in one of his posts, he revealed that to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours for a commercial shoot in 1989, he was offered a huge amount of Rs 50,000 and the offer left him quite "shocked." An excerpt from his post read: "My first advertisement in 1989. I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad."

The actor also revealed in one of his Throwback Thursday posts that he didn't even know modelling was a career.

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.