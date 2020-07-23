'I Was Shocked': Milind Soman On Being Offered Rs 50,000 For His First Ad In 1989

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

"I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad," wrote Milind Soman while recalling the payment he was offered for his first advertisement shoot in 1989. The model-turned-actor shared a throwback photo of himself on Thursday and revisited his modelling days. In his post, Milind Soman revealed that to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours for a commercial shoot in 1989, he was offered a huge amount of Rs 50,000. "My first advertisement in 1989. I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad," he wrote in the caption. The actor also stated that he was 23 at that time and was working in a hotel: "I was 23 years old, working in a hotel at that point, wondering if I should start a career as a waiter or a cook, am sure I would have loved working in hotels too. The world is an amazing place!"

Milind Soman started his career as a model and was one of the most sought-after names in the modelling world of his time. His blasts from the pasts are often accompanied by his past experiences as a model. In one of his previous posts, he shared an old photo of himself with an interesting anecdote, in which he revealed that he didn't even know modelling was a career. "2001 - photo by Pat! When I look back and think that when I was offered my first job as a model in 1988, I was studying to be an engineer, I was not even aware of modelling as a profession but I just jumped in at the deep end," he wrote in the caption.

Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. The actor has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.