Milind Soman Thrills The Internet With Then And Now Pics

Milind Soman, on Thursday, shared then vs now pictures of himself on his Instagram profile and his latest post, in no time, became an instant hit among his fans. The model-turned-actor shared two pictures of himself - in one of the photos, a much young version of Milind can be seen posing for the camera wearing a t-shirt and denims, while the other one is a recent shot of the Four More Shots Please! actor. Instagramming the pictures, Milind wrote a thoughtful caption: "Another time, another place, I see that old familiar face... many things have changed, many remain the same... It is our responsibility to ourselves to never lose sight of who we are, of our dreams, and where we want to go... stay young, at least in the mind."

Within minutes, Milind Soman's post was flooded with comments like "forever handsome" and "ageing gracefully." One of the users wrote: "You were just perfect... you still are" while another comment read: "You still look the same, I adore you."

Milind Soman, on almost every Throwback Thursdays and Flashback Fridays, shares unseen pictures of himself, mostly from his modelling days. Last month, he shared this old photo of himself with an interesting anecdote, in which he revealed that he didn't even know modelling was a career. "2001 - photo by Pat! When I look back and think that when I was offered my first job as a model in 1988, I was studying to be an engineer, I was not even aware of modelling as a profession but I just jumped in at the deep end," he captioned the post.

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.He is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.