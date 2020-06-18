Milind Soman's Throwback Thursday Post: Here's A Pic From 2001

Milind Soman shared this image.. (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman's throwback pictures are a treat to watch. The 54-year-old actor, on Thursday, took another trip down memory lane and fished out a picture of himself from 2001. In the monochrome picture, Milind Soman can be seen looking directly at the camera. Sharing the picture, Milind wrote, "Throwback Thursday. Black and whites were always my favourite." He also gave picture courtesy to photographer Pat and added, "2001 by Pat the photographer." Milind also added the hashtags #photography, #memories, #fashion and #fitnessaddict to his post. Take a look:

Milind Soman keeps treating his fans to priceless throwback pictures of himself on Instagram. A few days ago, Milind Soman trended a great deal with his throwback picture from 1994. "1994, somewhere in the hills of Himachal," wrote Milind.

Here's another throwback picture of Milind Soman from a "lifetime away." "1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away," wrote the actor.

We are yet to get over this picture of a pint-sized Milind sitting on a tree. "Milind Soman sitting in a tree with shoes .. 1969," he wrote. Aww.

Here's a glimpse of the things that Milind Soman "used to do" in 2008 - balancing on a giant hamster wheel.

Milind Soman is best-known for his performances in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Shadow, Nakshatra, Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish and Takrieb among others. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.