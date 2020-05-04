Milind Soman From A 'Lifetime' Ago - Pic Circa 1990

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman just drove our lockdown blues away with a throwback picture from 1990. The 54-year-old actor just took another trip down the memory lane and came back with a picture of himself from the time which "seems a lifetime away." In the picture, a young Milind Soman can be seen dressed in a white shirt and a tie as he directly looks at the camera. Sharing the picture, Milind wrote, "Its Monday, what can I say? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away!" He also added a thoughtful question for his Instafam, saying, "What is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years?" Milind Soman also added the hashtag "Monday mood" to his post. Take a look:

Milind Soman, who is currently at home with his family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of his personal life on his Instagram profile. The actor, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through the dust-caked albums and fishing out priceless throwback pictures. Take a look:

The one where a pint-sized Milind sat on a tree and posed for the camera:

We are yet to get over this picture collage of Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar and his grandparents. "Two pictures taken 80 years apart! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana in 1938, and Ankita Konwar and I in 2018," wrote Milind.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.