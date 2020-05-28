Meet The 1994 Version Of Milind Soman In This Throwback Gem

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared two throwback pics

One is from 1994 and the other one is from last year

"Are you beaches people or mountain people?" Milind asked his Instafam

Actor-model Milind Soman made the best use of Throwback Thursday and fished out two throwback photos from his vacation archives. He clubbed them into an Instagram album and shared them to describe his lockdown mood: "Can't wait to get back out there!" In the first photo, dated 1994, Milind Soman features as a much, much younger version of himself with unkempt hair and a slightly bearded look. Milind wrote that the photo was taken during his trip to Himachal Pradesh. In the second one, Milind can be seen running on a beach in the Maldives. He was joined by his wife Ankita Konwar on the vacation. "1994, somewhere in the hills of Himachal and 2019 Maldives," wrote Milind, who loves to interact with his fans on Instagram, and added: "Are you beaches people or mountain people?"

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Milind Soman is a true blue fan of throwback memories and is an adventurer at heart. While sitting at home during the lockdown, Milind has been revisiting past travel memories, which gave him adrenaline-rushing experiences. "Missing the mountains," Milind Soman shared this selfie on "Travel Tuesday" this week.

Here's a major blast from the past - Milind and Madhu Sapre in a controversial ad for 1995. "Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while. It's 25 years old. At that time, no social media no internet either I think! Wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today," Milind Soman wrote while sharing the throwback photo.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman has been winning hearts on Instagram for posting snippets of his simple meals, innovative work-out ideas and loved-up moments with wife Ankita Konwar. Milind Soman was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!.