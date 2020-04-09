Throwback Thursday: A Glimpse Of Things Milind Soman 'Used To Do.' Why Are We Not Surprised?

Milind Soman shared this post. (Image courtesy: milindrunning )

Milind Soman has once again outdone himself in the Throwback Thursday game. The model-actor, who every now and then redefines fitness, again left his fans in awe by sharing a blast from the past, in which he gave us a glimpse of the things he "used to do" some 10-12 years ago. In the photograph, which happens to be around the year 2008, Milind Soman and his female partner can be seen balancing on a giant hamster wheel. Amazing, right? Posting the picture, clicked by renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar, Milind Soman wrote: "Throwback Thursday around 2008... The things I used to do."

Milind Soman has several times proved that he is truly a fitness enthusiast. His Instagram is filled with his workout videos and pictures. Some days ago, he posted a video of himself doing "20 clapping pushups." In case you haven't seen it yet, take a look here:

Before that, Milind Soman delighted us by sharing a clip of himself lifting wife Ankita while doing push-ups. Along with the video, he warned his fans: "Don't try lifting your wife as your first exercise."

On the work front, Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.