Throwback Thursday: A Glimpse Of Things Milind Soman 'Used To Do.' Why Are We Not Surprised?

Milind Soman has once again outdone himself in the Throwback Thursday game. The model-actor, who every now and then redefines fitness, again left his fans in awe by sharing a blast from the past, in which he gave us a glimpse of the things he "used to do" some 10-12 years ago. In the photograph, which happens to be around the year 2008, Milind Soman and his female partner can be seen balancing on a giant hamster wheel. Amazing, right? Posting the picture, clicked by renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar, Milind Soman wrote: "Throwback Thursday around 2008... The things I used to do."
Milind Soman has several times proved that he is truly a fitness enthusiast. His Instagram is filled with his workout videos and pictures. Some days ago, he posted a video of himself doing "20 clapping pushups." In case you haven't seen it yet, take a look here:
Day 16! Or 17 .. or.. . . Well, the good news is that I can now do 20 clapping pushups apart from the stairclimbing and skipping that I have been doing. . . . There is lots of not so good news, but I dont need to tell you that, you have watsap . Take care, stay home, stay positive #love #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #loveyourself @ankita_earthy
4th day of stairclimbing ! Started with 45min and today 85min, so the going is good did about 200 floors, which is about 4000 stairs my mother climbed 30 floors and @ankita_earthy climbed for 85min! #fitfamily . . . #keepgoing #keepmoving #neverstop #pinkathome #Pinkathon #FitnessAddicts #stairs #stairclimber #fit #love #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #begrateful #bepositive
Before that, Milind Soman delighted us by sharing a clip of himself lifting wife Ankita while doing push-ups. Along with the video, he warned his fans: "Don't try lifting your wife as your first exercise."
Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do no drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function. . . . Dont try lifting your wife as your first exercise Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy. #FitnessAddicts #Live2Inspire #pushups #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup @somanusha
On the work front, Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.