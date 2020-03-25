Warning: Don't Try This At Home Unless You Are Milind Soman

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman is a "fitness addict" and so is his wife Ankita Konwar. The duo are making the most of the Coronavirus quarantine by improving their "overall body function" i.e. by exercising, glimpses of which we can see on Milind's Instagram profile. On Wednesday, he shared a clip of himself lifting wife Ankita while doing push-ups. Along with the clip, he also shared a couple of exercise tips and the one which grabbed our attention was: "Don't try lifting your wife as your first exercise." That is truly helpful, Milind Soman. He started his post by writing: "Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do. No drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function."

Referring to the 5 reps of push-ups he did with Ankita (as seen in the clip), Milind added: "Started with 5 and till April 14, will build the number to 12! Thank you, Ankita Konwar."

Take a look at his post now:

Earlier, Milind shared a glimpse from his self-isolation phase and Instagrammed a picture of himself and Ankita, in which she could be seen giving him a head massage. "Day 6. Plain, simple, slightly warmed up, coconut oil for my hair," wrote Milind.

Milind Soman and Ankita dated for 5 years before getting married as per Maharashtrian traditions in April in 2018. A couple of months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in Spain.

On the work front, Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.

The Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China, has claimed nine lives in India and over 17,000 lives worldwide. Over 560 people have been diagnosed with the virus in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a total lockdown from March 25 for 21 days to fight the spread of Coronavirus.