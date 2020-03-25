Milind Soman's Video Of Walking Underwater Is Making The Internet Swoon

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman is making the Internet drool over him yet again, with a video of him walking underwater. To add to the excitement, he can be seen carrying weights as How Deep Is Your Love plays in the background. The 54-year-old supermodel and fitness enthusiast shared this exotic video of him on Tuesday and wrote a thoughtful caption referring to the coronavirus outbreak and the "new normal" that is awaited. He wrote, "Day 7 Missing. There will be a new normal. And we will all adapt and survive, and be joyous again. What will it be, the new normal?" Take a look at the video posted by him:

Milind Soman, who is currently in home quarantine with wife Ankita Konwar due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, shared an adorable snippet from their personal diaries, on Monday. Milind can be seen smiling with his eyes closed as wife Ankita gives him a head massage. "Day 6. Plain, simple, slightly warmed up, coconut oil for my hair," read his caption.

The fitness enthusiast is also spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus outbreak on his Instagram profile. On Sunday, Milind Soman posted a selfie with the caption supporting Janata Curfew. "From every country that is struck with the virus, we hear stories of people infected, dying, medical services overwhelmed, botched tests, things going wrong. One of the only things we know for sure is that social distancing works. Our government has taken tough decisions on closing businesses, offices, public transport, to minimise the chance of people to people transmission," read an excerpt from his post.

On his third day of home quarantine, Milind shared a throwback video of him running on a beach with the sunset in the backdrop with Kun Faya Kun from the movie Rockstar playing in the background. "Things are crazy right now, office shut down, trying to get things done online, the situation is life-changing for everyone. But, as the Prime Minister, and all world leaders are reiterating, the only way for each one of us to help the situation is social distancing, until COVID-19 is contained. We must take this seriously," read an excerpt.

In India, over 530 people have tested positive for coronavirus.