Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Celebrate The Day They Met 6 Years Ago Like This

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never fail to set couple goals and their latest Instagram posts reveal why. The model-turned-actor, who has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast, and his wife celebrated their 6th anniversary on Wednesday in their own style - by participating in a half marathon (also known as a 21K). Sharing a picture of himself and Ankita from the marathon, Milind described his wife as "the sweetest, the brightest, the funniest and the most charming" woman and wrote: "We met this day six years ago. I don't dwell much in the past or think a lot about the future but every moment with you has been precious and I pray we will continue to be what we have been to each other. You are the sweetest, and the brightest, and the funniest and the most charming. I love you. Happy anniversary."

Meanwhile, Ankita borrowed few lines from one of poet Lord Byron's romantic poems to celebrate their "companionship of 6 years." She also wrote that the six years spent with Milind Soman has been the best part of her life. "You were you and I was I, we were two before our time. I was yours before I knew, and you have always been mine too. #lordbyron. Ran a 21k today to celebrate our companionship of 6 years. Been the best 6 years my love!" Ankita captioned her anniversary post.

Ankita and Milind Soman dated for 5 years before getting married as per Maharashtrian traditions in April in 2018. A couple of months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain.

Milind Soman was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers. They divorced in the year 2009.

Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.