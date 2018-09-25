Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Loved-Up Pic Is Proof That 'Lovers Are In Each Other All Along'

Ankita Konwar with Milind Soman. (Image courtesy: earthy_5 )

Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram picture, featuring her actor-husband Milind Soman is proof of why we just can't seem to get enough of this lovely couple. Just when we thought the couple's Instagram PDA couldn't get any cuter, Ankita treated her Instafam to another loved-up picture on Tuesday. In the oh-so-perfect picture, Milind can be seen be seen planting a kiss on Ankita's cheeks. Ankita described the picture in the most beautiful way possible. She accompanied the post along with a quote by Rumi and wrote: "The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you. Not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere, they are in each other all along." Ankita also added the hashtags "#youandi" and "#alwaysandforever." The comments section was flooded with remarks such as "Aww! This is pure," and "you two are just perfect."

Take a look at Ankita's post here:

If this doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will.

The couple is often seen documenting their love for each other on social media. Remember Milind and Ankita's rendition of Miley Cyrus' hit music video Wrecking Ball? The one in which the couple could be seen posing with a glittery disco ball, on the sets of India's Next Top Model, in which Milind Soman will feature as one of the judges. Ankita's video trended big time on social media. Ankita captioned it: "Hanging out with the ultra-husband on the sets of India's Next Top Model."

Last month, Milind shared a super cute birthday post on Ankita's birthday. Milind wrote: "Your kiss makes it all better, every time. Happy birthday and happy every day is all I want for you, Ankita, my love."

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April this year. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug. Milind was earlier married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.