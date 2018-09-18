Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar's Version Of 'Wrecking Ball' Will Make You ROFL

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on the sets of India's Next Top Model. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were at their goofiest best while rehearsing for India's Next Top Model, with which Ankita will apparently make her television debut. Ankita shared a video of her and Milind Soman, which appeared to be an interpretation of Miley Cyrus' hit music video Wrecking Ball (2013) - only they used a glittery disco ball and seemed a lot more cheerful. "Hanging out with the #theultrahusband Milind Soman on the sets of India's Next Top Model. #alwaysandforever," Ankita captioned the post, which now has more than 12,000 views. "Haha... you guys are goals. Look so happy. Love y'all," wrote one Instagram user while another added: "Am sure it much have been real fun doing this together... Love Birds."

Here's the post:

Milind Soman, who has featured in films such as 16 December, Bajirao Mastani and Chef, married Ankita Konwar in April this year. The couple got married in Alibaug as per Maharashtrian tradition in the presence of their close friends and family members. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are fitness enthusiast and marathon runners and they've participated in several athletic events together as a couple.

Milind Soman joined the judge's panel of India's Next Top Model last year in season 3. This year, it seems Ankita, who is an air-hostess, will also appear on the show in some capacity. Earlier this year, Ankita Konwar featured in a photoshoot for an elite travel accessories brand with Milind Soman.

Needless to say, their pictures went crazy viral:

Milind Soman was last seen in 2017 film Chef, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.