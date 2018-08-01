Jab Milind Soman Met Ankita Konwar For The First Time. Details Here

Milind Soman shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are reliving the initial days of their relationship by sharing throwback pictures and videos on Instagram. On Wednesday, Milind shared a million-dollar picture of himself, along with his wife Ankita and made an interesting revelation about their relationship. Did you know that they met at a club in Chennai in 2014? Yes, both Milind and Ankita chronicled their love story on social media. Milind wrote: "Jab we met at The Park Chennai in February 2014." The model-turned-actor also used hashtags like "#RelivingTheMagic" and "#onemoretime." Milind might have touched upon the when and how aspect of their relationship but Ankita quenched our curiosity by elaborating on it. She wrote: "After almost 5 years, reliving that magic, where our eyes met for the first time, in spite of all the loud music and a crazy crowd. We knew it was magic at the very moment and it has been the same ever since. A crazy story how we ended up there in the club though."

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Now check out their dance moves:

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April this year. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug. Milind was earlier married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers

Love always finds it's way #foreveryouandi A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

Last month, Milind and Ankita featured in headlines after they exchanged vows in the "barefoot wedding." We got a glimpse of the couple's dreamy wedding through Ankita's Instagram posts. Ankita captioned the post: "The barefoot wedding we always wanted in the woods with the beautiful family."

Milind Soman is a model and actor. He is best known for featuring in Alisha Chinoy's music video Made In India. Milind has featured in several Bollywood films including Bajirao Mastani, Bheja Fry and Chef. He was last seen a co-judge in the reality show India's Next Top Model.