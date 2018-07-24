Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Post Another Loved-Up Pic

Milind Soman shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

"You guys are such an inspiration" and "looking at you guys restores my belief in true love," are some of the comments that were seen on Milind Soman's latest Instagram post and we couldn't have agreed more. Why, you ask? Well, on Tuesday, Milind shared a picture that perfectly encapsulates the very essence of his relationship with his wife Ankita Konwar. In the photograph, Milind and Ankita can be seen sporting rings made out of leaves. Milind described the picture in the most perfect manner and wrote "eternity." Both Milind and Ankita have quite a bit of a reputation as nature lovers and are frequently seen documenting their love for nature on social media and this post is not an exception.

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

#eternity A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Jul 24, 2018 at 2:11am PDT

Milind and Ankita frequently feature in headlines for sharing their loved soaked pictures on the Internet. Here's a compilation of some of our favourite moments:

We got a glimpse of the duo's dreamy "barefoot wedding" through Ankita's Instagram posts. Ankita wrote: "Till eternity with each other. The barefoot wedding we always wanted in the woods with the beautiful family."

Remember the couple's first ever professional photo shoot, the one in which they looked surreal in those dramatic Victorian goth ensembles?

This is what we are talking about:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug in April this year. Before Ankita, Milind was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met while he was filming Valley of Flowers in 2006.

Milind Soman is best known for featuring in Alisha Chinoy's music video Made In India. He has also featured in Bollywood films such as 16 December and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Milind was last seen as a co-judge on the television reality show India's Next Top Model.