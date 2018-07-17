Here's What Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Are Doing After Their Dreamy Barefoot Wedding

Milind Soman shared this picture with Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar surely know how to make any picture perfect, be it posting photographs from their recent dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain or acing their first photo shoot together ( remember that Victorian gothic look? ). Milind's latest Instagram post is not an exception. On Thursday, Milind shared an adorable picture, in which the couple can be seen smiling for the cameras. Milind captioned the post: "Ulteria! The call of the pilgrims. Meaning- keep going, go beyond. It must have been tough on the trail 500 years ago, don't know how they did it. Ankita and I reached worlds end on the 12th of July, walked more than 300km across Spain and Portugal."



Last week, Milind and Ankita booked a spot on the trends list for exchanging vows in the "barefoot wedding." We got a sneak peek into Milind and Ankita's enchanting wedding through Ankita's Instagram posts. Ankita wrote: "The barefoot wedding we always wanted in the woods with the beautiful family."



Earlier this month, Ankita shared a million dollar picture from the couple's first ever professional photo shoot. In the pictures, Milind and Ankita can be seen sporting dramatic Victorian goth ensembles. The photo shoot was for a leather travel accessories brand with the theme "Mates For Life" (they perfectly seem to fit in it). Both Milind and Ankita looked spectacular.





Milind Soman married his long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug in April this year. Milind was earlier married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley of Flowers.



Milind has featured in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Chef and 16 December among others. He was last seen as a co-judge in the reality show India's Next Top Model.