Through The Pages Of Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar's Europe Vacation

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar always set major travel goals

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 15:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Through The Pages Of Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar's Europe Vacation

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar in Lisbon (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The first stop is Lisbon
  2. The duo married in April
  3. Milind's mother has also accompanied them
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar always set major travel goals and this time, the couple has travelled to Europe for a vacation (we're jealous). The tour began a day ago for them and the first stop is Lisbon. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are accompanied by his mother Usha. "Landed in Lisbon. First time in Portugal for all of us," he wrote on Instagram. Milind has now updated the Europe-special album with a picture himself and Ankita. "On a terrace next to the Church of Santiago," he captioned the post. It is an adorable picture of the couple, in which Ankita is seen wearing a white dress while Milind is casually dressed.

Take a look at the pictures Milind Soman posted.
 
 

On a terrace next to the Church of Santiago ! #lisbon #travellers

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on


 
 
 

Landed in Lisbon !!!! #explore first time in Portugal for all of us

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Here's what Ankita has shared.
 
 


(Travel goals, right?)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in April. The ceremony was attended by both their families and close friends. All their pre-wedding rituals were held in Alibaug.

Here are some photos from Milind and Ankita's wedding.
 

 


The couple briefly travelled to Hawaii after the wedding.
 

 


Comments
On one month anniversary, the couple exchanged love notes. "Seems like yesterday," wrote Milind Soman while Ankita's Instagram posted, "One month since the day and you always make me crinkle." (Aww, you guys!).
 
 

Seems like yesterday happy monthversary shreemati !!!

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on


 


Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the Alisha Chinoy's music video Made In India. He has starred in films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December and Bajirao Mastani. He recently co-judged reality show India's Next Top Model.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Milind SomanAnkita Konwarmilind soman ankita konwar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................