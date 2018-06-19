Through The Pages Of Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar's Europe Vacation

Highlights
- The first stop is Lisbon
- The duo married in April
- Milind's mother has also accompanied them
Take a look at the pictures Milind Soman posted.
Here's what Ankita has shared.
(Travel goals, right?)
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in April. The ceremony was attended by both their families and close friends. All their pre-wedding rituals were held in Alibaug.
Here are some photos from Milind and Ankita's wedding.
and it's done.... They are Married... These 5 days were not less then any adventure trip... A lifetime experience.. Wish u both Milind and Ankita a happy married life. Stay Healthy and Happy.. God Bless you both... . . Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi hai... . . #weddingbells #weddingday #shadikaladoo #milindrunning #destinationwedding #Alibag #friendsforever #milindwedsankita @bohemyanblue
The couple briefly travelled to Hawaii after the wedding.
I don't know why we hurt ourselves, to please someone else's perception of self. Accept what you are, how you are and love that reflection of yourself. #christinaaguilera A short run after snorkeling in #lanai #happyme #outdoorlovers #followyourheart #dowhatyoulove PC #theultrahusband @milindrunning
Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the Alisha Chinoy's music video Made In India. He has starred in films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December and Bajirao Mastani. He recently co-judged reality show India's Next Top Model.