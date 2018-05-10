Catching Up With Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar In Hawaii

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are in Hawaii - maybe for their honeymoon?

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2018 18:24 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Catching Up With Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar In Hawaii

Milind Soman with his wife Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Milind Soman posted a picture from their visit to Pearl Harbour
  2. Ankita also shared a photo, which was clicked by her '#ultrahusband'
  3. Milind and Ankita got married in April
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are posting postcard-worthy pictures in Hawaii (maybe they're on their honeymoon). The 52-year-old actor shared selfies from their visit to the Pearl Harbour and told fans that they're off to Maui. However, Milind Soman did not share the purpose of his visit - it could also be for a marathon or other similar evet given both Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts. But Ankita's post gives us a hint that this trip has more to do with leisure than just sports events. On her Instagram account, Ankita shared a picture which was clicked by her "#ultrahusband," in which she used the hashtag "hawaiilife."

Take a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar grinning from ear-to-ear in Hawaii:
 
 
 

Another day another airport next stop #honolulu

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 
 

When you're caught on the move PC #theultrahusband #happyme #hawaiilife

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on



Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, 27, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony last month in the presence of their families and close friends. All their pre-wedding ceremonies were jointly held in Alibaug. They replaced the tradition DJ-lead sangeet ceremony with Sufi nights.

Here are some photos from Milind and Ankita's wedding:
 
 

Love always finds it's way #foreveryouandi

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on

 
 
 

One from last night :) #sangeet #prewedding

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on

 
 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on



Comments
After their wedding, Milind and Ankita spent their first week as husband and wife planting trees - one for each guest at their wedding - and of course, running. They also shared some really cool underwater photos. Glimpses from Ankita and Milind Soman's Instagram:
 
 
 


Milind Soman is best known for featuring in the video of Alisha Chinoy's Made In India. He has starred in films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December and Bajirao Mastani. On television, he was last seen as judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

milind somanankita konwarmilind ankita photos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................