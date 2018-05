Catching Up With Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar In Hawaii

Milind Soman with his wife Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Milind Soman posted a picture from their visit to Pearl Harbour Ankita also shared a photo, which was clicked by her '#ultrahusband' Milind and Ankita got married in April

Love always finds it's way #foreveryouandi A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on Apr 24, 2018 at 10:01pm PDT

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are posting postcard-worthy pictures in Hawaii (maybe they're on their honeymoon). The 52-year-old actor shared selfies from their visit to the Pearl Harbour and told fans that they're off to Maui. However, Milind Soman did not share the purpose of his visit - it could also be for a marathon or other similar evet given both Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts. But Ankita's post gives us a hint that this trip has more to do with leisure than just sports events. On her Instagram account, Ankita shared a picture which was clicked by her "#ultrahusband," in which she used the hashtag "hawaiilife."Take a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar grinning from ear-to-ear in Hawaii: Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar , 27, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony last month in the presence of their families and close friends. All their pre-wedding ceremonies were jointly held in Alibaug. They replaced the tradition DJ-leadceremony with Sufi nights.Here are some photos from Milind and Ankita's wedding: After their wedding, Milind and Ankita spent their first week as husband and wife planting trees - one for each guest at their wedding - and of course, running. They also shared some really cool underwater photos. Glimpses from Ankita and Milind Soman's Instagram:Milind Soman is best known for featuring in the video of Alisha Chinoy's. He has starred in films likeand. On television, he was last seen as judge on reality show