Catching Up With Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar In Hawaii

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are posting postcard-worthy pictures in Hawaii (maybe they're on their honeymoon). The 52-year-old actor shared selfies from their visit to the Pearl Harbour and told fans that they're off to Maui. However, Milind Soman did not share the purpose of his visit - it could also be for a marathon or other similar evet given both Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts. But Ankita's post gives us a hint that this trip has more to do with leisure than just sports events. On her Instagram account, Ankita shared a picture which was clicked by her "#ultrahusband," in which she used the hashtag "hawaiilife."
Highlights
- Milind Soman posted a picture from their visit to Pearl Harbour
- Ankita also shared a photo, which was clicked by her '#ultrahusband'
- Milind and Ankita got married in April
Take a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar grinning from ear-to-ear in Hawaii:
Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, 27, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony last month in the presence of their families and close friends. All their pre-wedding ceremonies were jointly held in Alibaug. They replaced the tradition DJ-lead sangeet ceremony with Sufi nights.
Here are some photos from Milind and Ankita's wedding:
CommentsAfter their wedding, Milind and Ankita spent their first week as husband and wife planting trees - one for each guest at their wedding - and of course, running. They also shared some really cool underwater photos. Glimpses from Ankita and Milind Soman's Instagram:
Milind Soman is best known for featuring in the video of Alisha Chinoy's Made In India. He has starred in films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December and Bajirao Mastani. On television, he was last seen as judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.