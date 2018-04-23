Milind Sonam And Ankita Konwar Say 'I Love You' In Adorable Post-Wedding Posts

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar shared adorable post-wedding posts on their respective Instagram accounts a day after they got married. Milind shared a close-up photo of himself and Ankita and wrote: "To love forever and a new beginning every day. I love you." Ankita, in turn Instagrammed a photo of them taken during the wedding rituals and said: "Love always finds its way #foreveryouandi." Cute, na? Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar over the weekend as per Maharashtrian traditions in Alibaug. The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were attended by their respective families and close friends (which included Milind's rumoured ex-flame Dipannita Sharma).
Here are Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram posts:
'Heartbroken' but fans of the Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula actor extended their best wishes in the comments section. Several congratulatory messages were typed in for Milind and Ankita, who dated for four years before getting married.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's friends had shared several photos on social media from the wedding ceremony which was held on Sunday morning.
and it's done.... They are Married... These 5 days were not less then any adventure trip... A lifetime experience.. Wish u both Milind and Ankita a happy married life. Stay Healthy and Happy.. God Bless you both... . . Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi hai... . . #weddingbells #weddingday #shadikaladoo #milindrunning #destinationwedding #Alibag #friendsforever
Here are some highlights from the pre-wedding ceremonies:
Milind Soman was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. They met on the sets of their 2006 film Valley of Flowers. Before marrying Mylene Jampanoi, Milind Soman dated former Miss India Madhu Sapre.
Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are marathon runners.