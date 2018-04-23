Milind Sonam And Ankita Konwar Say 'I Love You' In Adorable Post-Wedding Posts

Milind Sonam and Ankita Konwar dated for four years before they got married

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2018 15:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Milind Sonam And Ankita Konwar Say 'I Love You' In Adorable Post-Wedding Posts

Milind Sonam and Ankita Konwar during their wedding in Alibaug. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Milind married Ankita in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on Sunday
  2. "To love forever and a new beginning every day," wrote Milind Soman
  3. "Love always finds its way," said Ankita Konwar
Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar shared adorable post-wedding posts on their respective Instagram accounts a day after they got married. Milind shared a close-up photo of himself and Ankita and wrote: "To love forever and a new beginning every day. I love you." Ankita, in turn Instagrammed a photo of them taken during the wedding rituals and said: "Love always finds its way #foreveryouandi." Cute, na? Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar over the weekend as per Maharashtrian traditions in Alibaug. The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were attended by their respective families and close friends (which included Milind's rumoured ex-flame Dipannita Sharma).

Here are Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram posts:
 
 

To love forever and a new beginning everyday I love you @earthy_5

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on


 
 

Love always finds it's way #foreveryouandi

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on



'Heartbroken' but fans of the Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula actor extended their best wishes in the comments section. Several congratulatory messages were typed in for Milind and Ankita, who dated for four years before getting married.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's friends had shared several photos on social media from the wedding ceremony which was held on Sunday morning.
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on



Here are some highlights from the pre-wedding ceremonies:
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on

 
 

A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on



Milind Soman was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. They met on the sets of their 2006 film Valley of Flowers. Before marrying Mylene Jampanoi, Milind Soman dated former Miss India Madhu Sapre.

Comments
Milind Soman became a household name after starring the video of Made In India and thanks to his television series Captain Vyom. He has also starred in films such as 16 December and Bheja Fry and he was last seen in Bajirao Mastani.

Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are marathon runners.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

milind somanankita konwarmilind soman wedding pics

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................