Milind Sonam And Ankita Konwar Say 'I Love You' In Adorable Post-Wedding Posts

Milind Sonam and Ankita Konwar during their wedding in Alibaug. (Image courtesy: Instagram )

Milind married Ankita in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on Sunday

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar shared adorable post-wedding posts on their respective Instagram accounts a day after they got married. Milind shared a close-up photo of himself and Ankita and wrote: "To love forever and a new beginning every day. I love you." Ankita, in turn Instagrammed a photo of them taken during the wedding rituals and said: "Love always finds its way #foreveryouandi." Cute, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar over the weekend as per Maharashtrian traditions in Alibaug. The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were attended by their respective families and close friends (which included Milind's rumoured ex-flame Dipannita Sharma).Here are Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram posts:'Heartbroken' but fans of theactor extended their best wishes in the comments section. Several congratulatory messages were typed in for Milind and Ankita, who dated for four years before getting married.Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's friends had shared several photos on social media from the wedding ceremony which was held on Sunday morning.Here are some highlights from the pre-wedding ceremonies Milind Soman was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. They met on the sets of their 2006 film. Before marrying Mylene Jampanoi, Milind Soman dated former Miss India Madhu Sapre. Milind Soman became a household name after starring the video ofand thanks to his television series. He has also starred in films such asandand he was last seen inBoth Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are marathon runners.