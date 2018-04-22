Inside Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Sangeet. See Pics

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have wrapped their pre-wedding ceremonies and are all set to their wedding vows in Alibaug today. A mehendi function, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet was held on Saturday in the presence of their respective families and friends. For the sangeet (which a sufi night with live singers), Anikta opted for a rani pink kanjeevaram saree while Milind Soman wore a royal blue kurta with pyjama. Milind and Ankita's friends shared some photos from the festivities on social media. A picture was shared by Nicola Fenton, in which Milind and Ankita stole a romantic moment from their guests. Nicola also shared a photo highlight the couple's mehendi designs (Milind is giving husband goals, folks). Abhishek Asha Mishra shared a rather blurred photo of their group and wrote: "his happen when you try to be in a selfie with Dulha and Dulhan... Experience of clicking selfie does counts... dulhan gayab hai LOL."
Highlights
- Their pre-wedding ceremonies took place on Saturday
- Close friends (including Dipannita Sharma) and family are in attendance
- Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have dated for four years
Hello, Dipannita Sharma. Yes, Milind Soman's rumored ex-girlfriend and co-star of 16 December was also on the guest list. Dipannita shared a few pictures from the haldi ceremony on her Instagram page too.
CommentsTimes of India and Milind and Anikta did not want their wedding to be a "huge affair."
Milind Soman is best-known for starring in the music video of Alisha Chinai's Made In India. He has also featured in films such as Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.