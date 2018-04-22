Inside Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Sangeet. See Pics

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding will take place in Alibaug on Sunday

Updated: April 22, 2018 10:19 IST
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar photographed during their sangeet. (Image courtesy: anjubangalore)

New Delhi: 

  1. Their pre-wedding ceremonies took place on Saturday
  2. Close friends (including Dipannita Sharma) and family are in attendance
  3. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have dated for four years
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have wrapped their pre-wedding ceremonies and are all set to their wedding vows in Alibaug today. A mehendi function, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet was held on Saturday in the presence of their respective families and friends. For the sangeet (which a sufi night with live singers), Anikta opted for a rani pink kanjeevaram saree while Milind Soman wore a royal blue kurta with pyjama. Milind and Ankita's friends shared some photos from the festivities on social media. A picture was shared by Nicola Fenton, in which Milind and Ankita stole a romantic moment from their guests. Nicola also shared a photo highlight the couple's mehendi designs (Milind is giving husband goals, folks). Abhishek Asha Mishra shared a rather blurred photo of their group and wrote: "his happen when you try to be in a selfie with Dulha and Dulhan... Experience of clicking selfie does counts... dulhan gayab hai LOL."
 

 
 


Hello, Dipannita Sharma. Yes, Milind Soman's rumored ex-girlfriend and co-star of 16 December was also on the guest list. Dipannita shared a few pictures from the haldi ceremony on her Instagram page too.
 
 


Milind Soman, 51 and Ankita Konwar, 27, have dated for four years before they decided to get married. Reports of their wedding have featured in headlines all of April. A soirce told Times of India and Milind and Anikta did not want their wedding to be a "huge affair."
 


Milind Soman is best-known for starring in the music video of Alisha Chinai's Made In India. He has also featured in films such as Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.

