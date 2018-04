Inside Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Sangeet. See Pics

Highlights Their pre-wedding ceremonies took place on Saturday Close friends (including Dipannita Sharma) and family are in attendance Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have dated for four years

A post shared by Nicola Fenton (@nicsgoingglobal) on Apr 21, 2018 at 2:58am PDT

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Apr 18, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have wrapped their pre-wedding ceremonies and are all set to their wedding vows in Alibaug today. Afunction, aceremony and awas held on Saturday in the presence of their respective families and friends. For the(which anight with live singers), Anikta opted for awhile Milind Soman wore a royal bluewith. Milind and Ankita's friends shared some photos from the festivities on social media. A picture was shared by Nicola Fenton, in which Milind and Ankita stole a romantic moment from their guests. Nicola also shared a photo highlight the couple'sdesigns (Milind is giving husband goals, folks). Abhishek Asha Mishra shared a rather blurred photo of their group and wrote: "his happen when you try to be in a selfie withand... Experience of clicking selfie does counts...LOL."Hello, Dipannita Sharma. Yes, Milind Soman's rumored ex-girlfriend and co-star ofwas also on the guest list. Dipannita shared a few pictures from theceremony on her Instagram page too. Milind Soman, 51 and Ankita Konwar, 27, have dated for four years before they decided to get married. Reports of their wedding have featured in headlines all of April. A soirce told Times of India and Milind and Anikta did not want their wedding to be a "huge affair."Milind Soman is best-known for starring in the music video of Alisha Chinai's. He has also featured in films such asand. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.