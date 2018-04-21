Inside Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Mehendi In Alibaug

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are all set to get married. The 52-year-old former model and Ankita have zeroed in Alibaug as their wedding destination and had their mehendi celebrations on Saturday morning. Photos of the soon-to-be-married couple have been shared by their friends on Instagram, who are also attending the wedding. In the photos, Ankita can be seen dressed in yellow - she accessorised her lehenga look with phool gehna, just like a bride-to-be. Milind Soman opted for white kurta and dhoti for the celebrations. The celebrations are taking place at an Alibaug resort, which (as can be seen in the photos) have been adorned with yellow and orange colours. The wedding is expected to take place later today.
Highlights
- Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are in Alibaug
- They had their mehendi ceremony on Saturday morning
- Milind and Ankita are expected to have their wedding later today
Here are photos from Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's mehendi ceremony in Alibaug:
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar and their families appear to have checked into Alibaug earlier this week. Wedding preparations apart, this is what the two fitness junkies have been doing in Alibaug since their arrival:
Reports of Milind Soman's impending wedding to Ankita Konwar did the rounds on the social circuits earlier this month, when a source close to the couple told Times Of India that the couple want to avoid being in the spotlight for the wedding: "Only close friends and family know about the wedding. The couple did not want to make their wedding a huge affair.
Milind and Ankita's wedding reports had also trended last year after the actor-model had paid a visit to Guwahati - Ankita's hometown. The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary in March this year.
Comments
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.