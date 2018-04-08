'Milind Soman And Ankita, Are You'll Engaged,' Asks The Internet After Viral Pic

Milind Soman's girlfriend had shared a picture, after which several comments related to their engagement were posted

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar photographed together (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

  1. "Is that an engagement ring," read a comment
  2. "Every moment with you," Milind commented on Ankita's picture
  3. They celebrated their 'fourth anniversary' in February
"Is that an engagement ring," read a comment on a picture posted by model-turned-actor Milind Soman's girlfriend Ankita Konwar from her unverified Instagram account. The picture features a hand of a man and a woman holding each other and a diamond ring shines brightly on the woman's ring finger. Ankita has tagged Milind in the picture and captioned it as, "I don't want to know what it's like to live without you. Don't want to know the other side of a world without you." Milind adorably commented, "Every moment with you." Several comments have been posted on the picture and the Internet thinks that Milind and Ankita might have 'got engaged.'

Here's the picture Ankita Konwar posted.
 


In February, the couple celebrated their 'fourth anniversary' with loved-up posts. "You, a gift from the stars, thankful every day, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time!" wrote Ankita for Milind Soman.
 


Milind Soman posted a selfie and wrote, "Airport romance."
 
 

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar closely follow each other on Instagram and their Instagram accounts are full of each other's pictures from trips and marathons. Ankita is an air-hostess and a now marathoner too.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar trended a great deal last year after he visited her hometown in Guwahati. Soon, their wedding reports went swiftly went viral. However, there's no official confirmation from either Milind or Ankita's side.

Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.
 

