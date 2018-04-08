'Milind Soman And Ankita, Are You'll Engaged,' Asks The Internet After Viral Pic

Highlights
- "Is that an engagement ring," read a comment
- "Every moment with you," Milind commented on Ankita's picture
- They celebrated their 'fourth anniversary' in February
Here's the picture Ankita Konwar posted.
In February, the couple celebrated their 'fourth anniversary' with loved-up posts. "You, a gift from the stars, thankful every day, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time!" wrote Ankita for Milind Soman.
Milind Soman posted a selfie and wrote, "Airport romance."
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar closely follow each other on Instagram and their Instagram accounts are full of each other's pictures from trips and marathons. Ankita is an air-hostess and a now marathoner too.
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.