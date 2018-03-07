Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita Konwar Are The New 'Chef' Couple In Town

We just spotted an adorable photo of Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar on Instagram. Milind and Ankita, one of the most talked about celebrity couples, feature in a throwback post shared by Ankita, in which the duo can be seen experimenting in the kitchen. Twinning in chef hats, the duo are setting major couple goals with the throwback photo. Fans and followers on Ankita Konwar's feed are thrilled to have chanced upon the 'delicious' photo - "You both complement each other a lot," said an user while another added: "Relationship goals be like this." Ankita's photo garnered 2,634 'likes' in within an hour if being shared.
Ankita and Milind were actually trying out their culinary skills at a plush New Delhi hotel.
Meanwhile, let this be known that both Milind Soman and Ankita are major fitness enthusiasts and are marathon runners. Ankita recently completed her longest run - from Vijaywada to Hyderabad: "40km completed on the run from #Vijaywada2Hyderabad congratulations to @earthy_5 for her longest run (sic)," posted Milind.
CommentsInstagram feeds with loved-up posts. Last month, Ankita also shared a beautiful note for Milind Soman: "True love doesn't happen by accident. It's deliberate. It's intentional. It's purposeful.. and in the end, it's worth it," she wrote.
Milind Soman, a former model, is best-known for Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India and has films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December, Bheja Fry and Bhram on his resume. In movies, Milind Soman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. He co-judged the recently-concluded show India's Next Top Model.