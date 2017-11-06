Milind Soman Doesn't Care About Trolls. Posts New Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar

Twitter is divided over Milind Soman's alleged age difference with his girlfriend

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 06, 2017 19:00 IST
563 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Milind Soman Doesn't Care About Trolls. Posts New Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman Instagrammed this photo on Monday (courtesy milindrunning)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Milind Soman in holidaying in Norway
  2. He shared a vacation selfie with his girlfriend
  3. '#Never2early4aselfie,' he added in the caption
Milind Soman, who just celebrated his 52nd birthday, is holidaying in Norway with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar and updating his Instagram as always. But that's not what he's been trending for - Twitter is divided over his alleged age difference with his girlfriend. A section of Twitter has identified certain reports which state Ankita, an air-hostess, to be 18 and Twitter is being all forms of judgemental over it. "18-yr old girl dating a 51-year old Milind Soman. Modi Govt urgently needs to start Beti padhao Beti ko Milind Soman se bachao Abhiyaan," read a comment on Twitter while reference was also drawn to his previous relationships: "Keep in mind that this is not new, and Milind Soman's last girlfriend was about 20 years younger," said a tweet.

Milind, however, is least perturbed by the alleged reports and the mixed reactions on Twitter - proof is on his Instagram. Amidst the many reactions on Twitter, he dropped a set of new vacation pictures with Ankita, including an adorable selfie. '#Never2early4aselfie,' he added in the caption.
 
 

Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie @earthy_5

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Apart from nosy trolls, some (none of their business though) on Twitter suggest Milind Soman's case to make the impossible happen: "Peeps, if Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run." Ankita Konwar is also a marathon runner like Milind Soman.
 
 
 
 
 

Fans or not, several netizens are also of the opinion that his private life is his concern only, and not Twitter's. "Doesn't matter if he's 50. He's Milind Soman and he's hot. So please shut up everybody," read a tweet in his defence.
 
 
 

The Milind Soman controversy also gave rise to several memes and jokes:
 
 
 

Meanwhile, a trip to Milind Soman's Instagram reveals that he's comfortably filled up his feed with posts featuring Ankita. Earlier this year, he made an entry to the Amazon India Fashion Week with Ankita as his plus one and this is what he shared on his birthday:
 
 

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Milind Soman is currently busy with popular TV show India's Next Top Model, which he's part of as a judge. He is best-known for Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India and has films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December, Bheja Fry and Bhram on his resume. In movies, Milind Soman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.
 

Trending

milind somanankita konwar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................