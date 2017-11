Milind Soman Doesn't Care About Trolls. Posts New Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar

Highlights Milind Soman in holidaying in Norway He shared a vacation selfie with his girlfriend '#Never2early4aselfie,' he added in the caption

Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie @earthy_5 A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:16am PST

18yrs old girl dating a 51year old Milind soman. Modi Govt urgently needs to start Beti padhao Beti ko Milind Soman se bachao Abhiyaan. — Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) November 6, 2017

Keep in mind that this is not new, and Milind Soman's last girlfriend was about 20 years younger.



Why does this man hate women his age?? — Naomi Barton (@naomi0_0barton) November 6, 2017

What Milind Soman used to do when his gf was born pic.twitter.com/68Ay3IXRoc — Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) November 6, 2017

Milind soman's Gf : hey ,i' m 18 and my bf is 50 ! Is that bad ?

Friend : u just spelled Dad wrong

#MilindSoman — deeps (@deepikaseth1) November 6, 2017

Peeps, If Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run — Highsenberg (@VeryHighsenberg) November 6, 2017

Doesn't matter if he's 50. He's Milind Soman and he's hot. So please shut up everybody. — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 6, 2017

Demi moore and Ashton kutcher are ok Milind Soman and his GF are not. What's wrong with you guys. — (@indiantweeter) November 6, 2017

If Milind Soman age doesn't bother her gf Ankita konwar ..it shouldn't bother us too !! — rubab khan (@khankhanrubab) November 6, 2017

Seeing Milind Soman trending & after going thru tweets that came up, my thoughts pic.twitter.com/GJ6RLLTrL4 — Kumarika (@kumariika) November 6, 2017

Milind Soman and I have SO MUCH in common.



For example:

- He's 50. I feel like I'm 50.

- He's always running. I'm also always running...late.

- He has starred in exactly zero hit movies. Just like me.

- He's dating and I'm als- okay never mind. Sorry, I wasted your time guys. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 6, 2017

Milind Soman is doing all of the things at 50 which I can't do in my early 20s

- Run marathons

- Have a perfect body

- Dating an 18 yr old — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 6, 2017

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Milind Soman, who just celebrated his 52nd birthday, is holidaying in Norway with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar and updating his Instagram as always. But that's not what he's been trending for - Twitter is divided over his alleged age difference with his girlfriend. A section of Twitter has identified certain reports which state Ankita, an air-hostess, to be 18 and Twitter is being all forms of judgemental over it. "18-yr old girl dating a 51-year old Milind Soman. Modi Govt urgently needs to start Beti padhao Beti ko Milind Soman se bachao Abhiyaan," read a comment on Twitter while reference was also drawn to his previous relationships: "Keep in mind that this is not new, and Milind Soman's last girlfriend was about 20 years younger," said a tweet.Milind, however, is least perturbed by the alleged reports and the mixed reactions on Twitter - proof is on his Instagram. Amidst the many reactions on Twitter, he dropped a set of new vacation pictures with Ankita, including an adorable selfie. '#Never2early4aselfie,' he added in the caption.Apart from nosy trolls, some (none of their business though) on Twitter suggest Milind Soman's case to make the impossible happen: "Peeps, if Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run." Ankita Konwar is also a marathon runner like Milind Soman.Fans or not, several netizens are also of the opinion that his private life is his concern only, and not Twitter's. "Doesn't matter if he's 50. He's Milind Soman and he's hot. So please shut up everybody," read a tweet in his defence.The Milind Soman controversy also gave rise to several memes and jokes:Meanwhile, a trip to Milind Soman's Instagram reveals that he's comfortably filled up his feed with posts featuring Ankita. Earlier this year, he made an entry to the Amazon India Fashion Week with Ankita as his plus one and this is what he shared on his birthday:Milind Soman is currently busy with popular TV show, which he's part of as a judge. He is best-known for Alisha Chinai's 1995 music videoand has films likeandon his resume. In movies, Milind Soman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's