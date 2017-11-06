Milind Soman Doesn't Care About Trolls. Posts New Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar

Highlights
- Milind Soman in holidaying in Norway
- He shared a vacation selfie with his girlfriend
- '#Never2early4aselfie,' he added in the caption
Milind, however, is least perturbed by the alleged reports and the mixed reactions on Twitter - proof is on his Instagram. Amidst the many reactions on Twitter, he dropped a set of new vacation pictures with Ankita, including an adorable selfie. '#Never2early4aselfie,' he added in the caption.
Apart from nosy trolls, some (none of their business though) on Twitter suggest Milind Soman's case to make the impossible happen: "Peeps, if Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run." Ankita Konwar is also a marathon runner like Milind Soman.
18yrs old girl dating a 51year old Milind soman. Modi Govt urgently needs to start Beti padhao Beti ko Milind Soman se bachao Abhiyaan.— Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) November 6, 2017
Keep in mind that this is not new, and Milind Soman's last girlfriend was about 20 years younger.— Naomi Barton (@naomi0_0barton) November 6, 2017
Why does this man hate women his age??
What Milind Soman used to do when his gf was born pic.twitter.com/68Ay3IXRoc— Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) November 6, 2017
Milind soman's Gf : hey ,i' m 18 and my bf is 50 ! Is that bad ?— deeps (@deepikaseth1) November 6, 2017
Friend : u just spelled Dad wrong
#MilindSoman
Peeps, If Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run— Highsenberg (@VeryHighsenberg) November 6, 2017
Fans or not, several netizens are also of the opinion that his private life is his concern only, and not Twitter's. "Doesn't matter if he's 50. He's Milind Soman and he's hot. So please shut up everybody," read a tweet in his defence.
Doesn't matter if he's 50. He's Milind Soman and he's hot. So please shut up everybody.— bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 6, 2017
Demi moore and Ashton kutcher are ok Milind Soman and his GF are not. What's wrong with you guys.— (@indiantweeter) November 6, 2017
If Milind Soman age doesn't bother her gf Ankita konwar ..it shouldn't bother us too !!— rubab khan (@khankhanrubab) November 6, 2017
The Milind Soman controversy also gave rise to several memes and jokes:
Seeing Milind Soman trending & after going thru tweets that came up, my thoughts pic.twitter.com/GJ6RLLTrL4— Kumarika (@kumariika) November 6, 2017
Milind Soman and I have SO MUCH in common.— Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 6, 2017
For example:
- He's 50. I feel like I'm 50.
- He's always running. I'm also always running...late.
- He has starred in exactly zero hit movies. Just like me.
- He's dating and I'm als- okay never mind. Sorry, I wasted your time guys.
Milind Soman is doing all of the things at 50 which I can't do in my early 20s— Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 6, 2017
- Run marathons
- Have a perfect body
- Dating an 18 yr old
Meanwhile, a trip to Milind Soman's Instagram reveals that he's comfortably filled up his feed with posts featuring Ankita. Earlier this year, he made an entry to the Amazon India Fashion Week with Ankita as his plus one and this is what he shared on his birthday:
Milind Soman is currently busy with popular TV show India's Next Top Model, which he's part of as a judge. He is best-known for Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India and has films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December, Bheja Fry and Bhram on his resume. In movies, Milind Soman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.