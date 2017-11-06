Milind Soman Doesn't Care About Trolls. Posts New Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar

Highlights Milind Soman in holidaying in Norway He shared a vacation selfie with his girlfriend '#Never2early4aselfie,' he added in the caption

Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie @earthy_5 A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:16am PST

18yrs old girl dating a 51year old Milind soman. Modi Govt urgently needs to start Beti padhao Beti ko Milind Soman se bachao Abhiyaan. — Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) November 6, 2017

Keep in mind that this is not new, and Milind Soman's last girlfriend was about 20 years younger.



Why does this man hate women his age?? — Naomi Barton (@naomi0_0barton) November 6, 2017

What Milind Soman used to do when his gf was born pic.twitter.com/68Ay3IXRoc — Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) November 6, 2017

Milind soman's Gf : hey ,i' m 18 and my bf is 50 ! Is that bad ?

Friend : u just spelled Dad wrong

#MilindSoman — deeps (@deepikaseth1) November 6, 2017

Peeps, If Milind Soman can score a half-age with that fitness, you, get those feet in those dusty shoes and run — Highsenberg (@VeryHighsenberg) November 6, 2017

Doesn't matter if he's 50. He's Milind Soman and he's hot. So please shut up everybody. — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 6, 2017

Demi moore and Ashton kutcher are ok Milind Soman and his GF are not. What's wrong with you guys. — (@indiantweeter) November 6, 2017

If Milind Soman age doesn't bother her gf Ankita konwar ..it shouldn't bother us too !! — rubab khan (@khankhanrubab) November 6, 2017

Seeing Milind Soman trending & after going thru tweets that came up, my thoughts pic.twitter.com/GJ6RLLTrL4 — Kumarika (@kumariika) November 6, 2017

Milind Soman and I have SO MUCH in common.



For example:

- He's 50. I feel like I'm 50.

- He's always running. I'm also always running...late.

- He has starred in exactly zero hit movies. Just like me.

- He's dating and I'm als- okay never mind. Sorry, I wasted your time guys. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 6, 2017

Milind Soman is doing all of the things at 50 which I can't do in my early 20s

- Run marathons

- Have a perfect body

- Dating an 18 yr old — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 6, 2017

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT