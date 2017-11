Seen Milind Soman's Birthday Selfie With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar From Norway Yet?

Highlights Milind Soman thanked fans for birthday wishes Milind Soman and Ankita have reportedly been dating for a year They attended a fashion show as a couple last month

Milind Soman celebrated his 52nd birthday in Tromso, watching the Northern Lights with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar. The actor model shared a picture from Norway and captioned it thanking fans for birthday wishes. Thetook a selfie with Ankita Konwar and said: "Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn." He chronicled the days leading up to his birthday through pictures on Instagram and one thing's for sure - it's been quite a spectacular trip for Milind Soman, who went for a Mount Everest trek (minus Ankita).Here are pictures of Milind Soman's latest adventure:Milind Soman made a couple's entry at the Amazon India Fashion Week with Ankita Konwar last month for a show presented by designer Nida Mahmood. Milind Soman and Ankita, who is also an air-hostess, have reportedly been dating for a year now. Milind Soman was married to Mylene Jampanoi, his French co-star in the film, from 2006 to 2009. Later, he was also rumoured to be dating actress Shahana Goswami.'Here are some more pictures of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar:Milind Soman is best-known for Alisha Chinai's music video(1995) and he has starred in films such asand. He was last seen in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's. Milind Soman is now all set to co-host the new season of, along with Malaika Arora.