Milind Soman, Girlfriend Ankita Celebrate 'Anniversary' With Loved-Up Instagram Posts

You, a gift from the stars, Thankful everyday, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time! My best friend, my love, my strength, let's stay us, forever is now #followyourheart #myman #lovethisguy #anniversary

A post shared by Earthy_5 (@earthy_5) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:17am PST