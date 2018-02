Milind Soman, Girlfriend Ankita Celebrate 'Anniversary' With Loved-Up Instagram Posts

Highlights "Airport romance," wrote Milind Ankita shared an extremely romantic picture of the duo Last year, their wedding reports went viral

Supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar celebrated their '4th anniversary' on Monday with some loved-up Instagram posts. Milind posted a selfie from an airport and captioned it as, "4th anniversary! #AirportRomance," while Ankita posted an extremely romantic picture of the duo. She Instagrammed a picture from her unverified account and wrote, "You, a gift from the stars, thankful every day, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time!" She has tagged Milind in her post, who later liked it.See Milind and Ankita's Instagram posts here. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar closely follow each other on Instagram and often share pictures from their trips, marathons. Ankita is an air-hostess and also a marathoner now, just like Milind.The couple went to Oslo to celebrate his 52nd birthday. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," Milind told news agency IANS.Milind was earlier criticised for dating a girl several years younger to him. However, he chose to respond like this. Last November, after Ankita Konwar visited her hometown in Guwahati with Milind Soman, t heir wedding reports swiftly went viral . However, there's no official confirmation from either Milind or Ankita's side.Milind Soman is best-known for the music video. He has starred in films such asand. He co-judged the recently-concluded show