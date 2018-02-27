Milind Soman, Girlfriend Ankita Celebrate 'Anniversary' With Loved-Up Instagram Posts

Highlights
- "Airport romance," wrote Milind
- Ankita shared an extremely romantic picture of the duo
- Last year, their wedding reports went viral
See Milind and Ankita's Instagram posts here.
You, a gift from the stars, Thankful everyday, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time! My best friend, my love, my strength, let's stay us, forever is now #followyourheart #myman #lovethisguy #anniversary
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar closely follow each other on Instagram and often share pictures from their trips, marathons. Ankita is an air-hostess and also a marathoner now, just like Milind.
The couple went to Oslo to celebrate his 52nd birthday. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," Milind told news agency IANS.
Milind was earlier criticised for dating a girl several years younger to him. However, he chose to respond like this.
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He co-judged the recently-concluded show India's Next Top Model.