Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita's 'Perfect' Selfie 'Needs No Filter.' Seen Yet?

Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar's selfie is just 'perfect,' says the Internet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 06, 2018 13:15 IST
Ankita Konwar shared this selfie with Milind Soman (Image courtesy: earthy_5)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "You and I," wrote Ankita
  2. "Guys, love to see you loving each other," a user commented
  3. Milind and Ankita have been dating since October 2016
Supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar's recently-uploaded selfie is just 'perfect,' says the Internet. The selfie is shared by Ankita with the caption, "That selfie. #NoFilterNeeded #YouAndI." She also added a heart emoticon. "Guys, love to see you loving each other" and "Stay crazy, stay in love forever," are some of the comments posted on Milind and Ankita's selfie. Ankita, an air-hostess is some 20 years younger to Milind, who turned 52 last November. The duo reportedly started dating in October 2016. Both of them regularly feature on each other's social media posts. See Milind and Ankia's 'perfect' selfie here.
 
 

That selfie #nofilterneeded #youandi

A post shared by Earthy_5 (@earthy_5) on



Ankita is also a marathoner now, like Milind and his mother Usha Soman. Milind often shares pictures of himself with Ms Soman and Ankita from their marathon events.
 

 


Milind and Ankita went to Oslo to celebrate his 52nd birthday. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," Milind told news agency IANS. The supermodel was earlier trolled for dating a girl, who several years younger to him. And, Milind Soman's response to all the trolls was:
 
 

@earthy_5 and me with a #Troll with a #VeryVeryLongNose #Norway

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Last year, Milind and Ankita's wedding reports became one of the top trends on the Internet. The couple had together visited Ankita's hometown in Guwahati. "Milind timed his visit to coincide with Ankita's nephew's birthday, so he could meet her friends, family and relatives, who were in attendance. Ankita is almost half of Milind's age, the massive age-gap was an issue for Ankita's family but now after having met Milind, they are ready to ignore the age factor. Now that the lovebirds have the family's blessings, they will solemnise their relationship in 2018," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Bhram, Say Salaam India, Bheja Fry and Bajirao Mastani.
 

