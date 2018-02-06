Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita's 'Perfect' Selfie 'Needs No Filter.' Seen Yet?

Supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar's recently-uploaded selfie is just 'perfect,' says the Internet. The selfie is shared by Ankita with the caption, "That selfie. #NoFilterNeeded #YouAndI." She also added a heart emoticon. "Guys, love to see you loving each other" and "Stay crazy, stay in love forever," are some of the comments posted on Milind and Ankita's selfie. Ankita, an air-hostess is some 20 years younger to Milind, who turned 52 last November. The duo reportedly started dating in October 2016. Both of them regularly feature on each other's social media posts. See Milind and Ankia's 'perfect' selfie here.
Ankita is also a marathoner now, like Milind and his mother Usha Soman. Milind often shares pictures of himself with Ms Soman and Ankita from their marathon events.
Milind and Ankita went to Oslo to celebrate his 52nd birthday. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," Milind told news agency IANS. The supermodel was earlier trolled for dating a girl, who several years younger to him. And, Milind Soman's response to all the trolls was:
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Bhram, Say Salaam India, Bheja Fry and Bajirao Mastani.