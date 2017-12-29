Milind Soman Doing Push-Ups With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar On His Back Is The 'Cutest Thing,' Says The Internet

Seen Milind Soman's push-ups video with girlfriend Ankita yet?

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 29, 2017 16:34 IST
121 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Milind Soman Doing Push-Ups With Girlfriend Ankita Konwar On His Back Is The 'Cutest Thing,' Says The Internet

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Milind Soman posted a video doing push-ups with Ankita on his back
  2. "Cutest thing on the Internet," read a comment
  3. There were reports that Milind will marry Ankita next year
Milind Soman is all set to welcome the New Year and he definitely had a fit Friday - he was spotted doing pushups, wait for it...with girlfriend Ankita Konwar sitting on his back. Yes, the former model and fitness enthusiast was able to do four pushups (we're impressed) with Ankita sitting comfortably on his back. Today, Milind posted a video featuring himself and Ankita and it surely gave us some fitness goals. Milind and Ankita's video is so inspiring that netizens could not but notice it even on a lazy Friday afternoon. In less than 25 minutes, the video has garnered over 2,504 'likes' and has become the Internet's favourite. Milind's fans have filled the comment section with sweet messages. Some of the users also thanked Milind for being their 'inspiration' while others highlighted that Milind and Ankita look really cute together. And we do not disagree.

"Cutest one on the Internet," read one comment while the other read: "Dear Milind, Thanks for being such an Inspiration. Thank you so much."

Relationship or fitness goals? You guys only decide.
 


Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have reportedly been dating for over a year now and they regularly feature in each other's social media posts. Recently, the couple made headlines when reports stated that Milind will marry Ankita, next year. The report also said that the couple recently made a trip to Ankita's hometown Guwahati where Milind met Ankita's parents and also attended her nephew's birthday.

Earlier, Milind and Ankita trended for the 'perfect' birthday pictures. The couple had a lovely vacation in Europe and checked off destinations like Tromso and Oslo.
 
 

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! :) #Tromso #NorthernLights

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 


Milind Soman was last seen as a special judge on TV show India's Next Top Model. He is best-known for Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India and has films like < I>Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December, Bheja Fry and Bhram on his resume. In movies, Milind Soman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

Trending

milind soman girlfriendmilind soman push ups videomilind soman ankita konwar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals