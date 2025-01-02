Milind Soman And Ankita Kanwar Ran From Porbandar To Dwarka (104 Kilometres) On New Year's Eve

Actor-model Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, ended 2024 on an inspiring note by completing a 104-kilometre run in Gujarat. Their joint Instagram post offered a glimpse into this incredible journey. The carousel began with a frame of the couple posing against the backdrop of a Lord Shiva statue. It was followed by snaps of them dressed in stylish athleisure gear, showcasing their commitment to fitness.

A poster highlighting Ankita Konwar's image and details of the run – covering the stretch from Porbandar to Dwarka – added context to their feat. The series also included pictures of the duo running through picturesque landscapes. The final slide captured Milind and Ankita posing in front of a temple. Truly, couple goals.

The side note read, “Ran from Porbandar to Dwarka in Gujarat on 30th and 31st December, with a few friends and family while singing, chatting, spotting pelicans & flamingos and eating delicious food on the way. Wish you all a happy new year! May you all feel love and growth each passing day.”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar always manage to inspire fitness enthusiasts with their adventures. Last year, the couple jetted off to Paris for a marathon. Milind shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

The most endearing frames were of the couple sharing kisses that radiated love and warmth. In one image, the duo kissed while dressed in their marathon jerseys. Another slide captured Ankita pecking Milind on the cheek, followed by a final shot of them kissing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

“Paris- the city of love, before, after and in between. One more marathon for Ankita Konwar and me, highly recommended, great weather, tough route, and French support now off to see the museums and more food !!!!! Have fun people,” read the text attached to the post.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018. Milind Soman is best known for his work in movies like 16 December, Chef and Bajirao Mastani.