Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Paris Album - Sealed With Many Kisses

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman's recent Instagram upload is screaming couple goals and how. The actor is in Paris with his wife Ankita Konwar and has shared a series of posts featuring pictures from a marathon, a bunch of images in front of the Eiffel Tower, and some clicked in the streets of the city of love. The frames that left us gushing were the ones in which the two are lovingly sharing a kiss. In the first snap, the duo is kissing, while dressed in their jerseys for the marathon. Did we hear awww already? A few slides ahead, Ankita is seen pecking Milind on his cheek. Wait, there is more, even in the last slide, the two made sure to spread love by kissing each other with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

“Paris- the city of love, before, after and in between. One more marathon for Ankita Konwar and me, highly recommended, great weather, tough route, and French support now off to see the museums and more food !!!!! Have fun people,” read the caption attached to the post.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram uploads always scream love. In January, the duo shared a clip dancing to the song Senorita from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In the video, the two are grooving romantically, while the legendary singer Usha Uthup is sitting on the stage and mesmerising everyone with her magical vocals. The caption read, “When Usha Uthup sings, you gotta dance. That's how we gear up for the Mumbai Marathon! Running the full marathon here for the 4th time, and it's the 12th time for Milind Soman. See you en route!!” read the caption.

Before that, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar jetted off to Zanzibar Island, Tanzania to celebrate Christmas. In the pictures, Ankita is seen wearing a yellow beach OOTD. On the other hand, Milind is seen in an all-black holiday outfit. Alongside the happy picture, the couple wrote, “Merry Christmas from a jewel in the Indian Ocean, Zanzibar. Live, love and be happy.”

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018. Before that, he was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi. The duo parted ways in 2009.