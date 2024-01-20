Watch: Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar Dance To Senorita

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy: MilindSoman)

There is no denying that Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar make one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. From fitness videos to travel journals, the two always set couple goals for their followers. Now, the couple have shared a video featuring themselves grooving to Senorita from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In the Instagram upload, Milind and Ankita are seen having a fun time. While Milind and Ankita are having an amazing time on the dance floor, legendary singer Usha Uthup is on the stage singing Senorita. In the caption, the couple wrote, “When Usha Uthup sings, you gotta dance. That's how we gear up for the Mumbai Marathon! Running the full marathon here for the 4th time, and it's the 12th time for Milind Soman. See you en route!!” along with a happy face emoji.

To celebrate Christmas 2023, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar travelled all the way to Zanzibar Island, Tanzania. In the pics, Ankita looks stunning in a yellow beachy OOTD. While Milind stayed true to all-black holiday outfit. “Merry Christmas from a jewel in the Indian Ocean, Zanzibar. Live, love and be happy,” read the caption of their post.

Before that, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar wished their fans a “Happy Diwali”. The couple looked amazing in their ethnic outfits. While Ankita draped herself in a saree, Milind rocked a kurta pajama set with a vibrant dupatta around his neck. Together they said, “Happy Diwali to the world from us !!! May your light shine brighter everyday. Wishing you health, happiness, love and peace always.”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018. Before Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi. Milind and Mylene parted ways in 2009.