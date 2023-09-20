Milind Soman Ran The Sydney Marathon, Shares Clip Of Himself Carrying Tricolour. Arjun Rampal Reacts

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: milindrunning )

Model-actor Milind Soman never fails to make India proud. The fitness enthusiast was part of the Sydney Marathon 2023, which took place on Sunday. The 42-kilometre run took participants through Sydney's iconic and historic landmarks including the Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar was also part of the marathon. He crossed the finish line in his trademark gesture. In a video released on Instagram, Milind Soman is seen running barefoot with the National Flag. Don't miss the breathtaking backdrop. In the caption, Milind Soman wrote, “Celebrating India Sydney Marathon!! Ran the 42k (kilometre) on Sunday and more about that later #SpectacularSydney. Sydney, thank you!” Reacting to the post, actor Arjun Rampal commented: “Awesome (hands-up emoji).” As per a report by OTT Traveller, Milind Soman was the marathon's brand ambassador.

Ankita Konwar has also shared some glimpses from the Sydney Marathon. In the images, the fitness enthusiast, along with husband Milind Soman, is seen striking a pose with the national flag. "Done with another full marathon. If you like a good challenge, you must challenge yourself with the Sydney Marathon!! A spectacularly scenic route with rolling hills from the very start till the finish line! Thank you, Active Holiday and Gauri for an amazing experience. And Milind Soman my love, you inspire me, every.single.day!" read the caption.

In the comments, Milind Soman expressed that he is "so proud" of his wife Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman is a running crusader, who inspires thousands of people. But, did you know he initially “hated” running? On Global Running Day, the actor-model revealed that things changed after he completed his first 21 km marathon. Alongside a bunch of images from various marathons, Milind Soman wrote, “Happy global running day to you all! Whether you have already experienced the joy of running or are still to take your first step! Surprisingly, I hated running till 2003 but began to find incredible joy in it after completing my first 21km run, so you have to experience it correctly to know what it feels like. Start slow, even slower than your walking pace if necessary, and with small distances like 500 metres, and increase gradually as you get comfortable, it could be the beginning of a new life at any age. Happy running to all!”

Milind Soman is known for his work in Chef, 16 December and Bajirao Mastani.