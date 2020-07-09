Milind Soman, Once Again, Shows How 'It's Not Difficult To Get Fit.' See His Post

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Milind Soman, who is a fitness enthusiast, showed in his latest post on Instagram, once again, that "it is not difficult to get fit." The model-actor, who, every now and then, gives fitness goals with his workout videos and photos, shared a clip of himself doing "super slow pull-ups" and motivated his fans to take "small steps" to achieve their fitness goals. He also shared a close-up photo of himself in his post, which he captioned like this: "Super slow pull-ups...It's not difficult to get fit! 1) Decide how fit you want to get or for what. 2) Make sure you are happy with your reason for choosing that goal. 3) Find out what you need to do to get there. Google can help with most beginner programs. 4) Take your first small step."

"And then the next small step. And then the next. Till you get to where you want. Notice the emphasis on small. Keep each step as easy as possible. Even 5 minutes a day is great to start with," he added.

Milind Soman's aforementioned video and picture were captured by his wife Ankita Konwar. Milind and Ankita got married in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. On Thursday, Ankita shared a memory from their "barefoot wedding," in which she can be seen posing with Milind's family members including his mom Usha Soman. Sharing the throwback, Ankita wrote: "Soman girls...throwback to the magical barefoot wedding in Spain next to a waterfall."

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.