Can't Help Falling In Love With Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Dancing Together

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights Ankita and Milind can be seen dancing to 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

#TheonlyMondaybluesallowed," wrote Ankita

She also added the hashtags #love, #live and #dance

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar just made our Monday better. Ankita shared a loved-up video featuring Milind Soman on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam drool. The video features Milind and Ankita dancing together as they can be seen matching their lips to the song Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley. Sharing the video, Ankita Konwar accompanied it with an equally adorable caption: "Raindrops, music and you, it doesn't get better than that." She also added the hashtags #theonlyMondaybluesallowed, #love, #live and #dance to her post. Take a look:

Ankita keeps treating her Instafam to adorable pictures of herself with Milind Soman. A few days back, Ankita shared a loved-up picture with Milind Soman and it was super adorable. "Always stand by the things you believe in. Do the things you believe in your heart to be right. People are entitled to their opinions so let them have them.," read an excerpt from her post.

Here's an adorable picture of Ankita Konwar sitting on Milind Soman's back while he can be seen trying to do push-ups. "Absolutely love these pictures," wrote Ankita.

We are yet to get over this picture of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar sleeping under the sun. "The only thing that's changed from that Monday to this Monday is our hair," Ankita captioned the picture.

Ankita and Milind got married in 2018. The couple had a traditional wedding in Alibaug and a barefoot wedding in Spain.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please where he played the role of Dr Aamir Warsi. The web series also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari.