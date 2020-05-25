Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman Basking In The Sun: The Only Thing That's Changed Since Last Monday Is...

Ankita and Milind Soman, just like this forever (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman in yet another adorable photo. On Monday, Ankita shared a glimpse of the couple soaking up the sun and added an interesting caption to it. Ankita and Milind, who often feature in cute couple photos, love a good dose of vitamin D. Looks like last Monday also, Ankita and Milind were basking in the sun together, just like they were today. "The only thing that's changed from that Monday to this Monday is our hair," she wrote also attached an Eid greeting for her followers: "Eid Mubarak, everyone." In the photo, Milind can be seen resting in Ankita's arms. "Monday mood," Ankita added in a hashtag.

Ankita and Milind marked each day of the week with memorable notes, throwback memories and adorable captions. Ankita relived travel memories with a TGIF post on Friday, writing: "Friday Faces from a time when they could be a part of the magic spilled by sunsets over a valley we call home." Here's what Milind shared on Friday: "Friday faces, feet and fingers. Ankita and I at midnight in Mumbai, running barefoot on the highway near Hyderabad and fingers entwined below the Howrah bridge in Kolkata!"

On Thursday, Ankita and Milind were "lost in each other's eyes" remembering this moment from their trip to Spanish city Santiago de Compostela: "Remembering the moments we spent absolutely lost in each other's eyes even when we were exhausted, starving and thirsty at times because there wouldn't be another human being in sight for miles and not to forget sunburnt - because 'tanned' doesn't suffice."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in April 2018 and have been setting couple goals ever since.