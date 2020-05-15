Milind Soman Has 'Question Fatigue' But This Beard Or No Beard Dilemma Needs To Be Settled Right Now

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman, who has been inspiring his Instafam with glimpses of his simple, healthy, home-cooked meals, is wondering if he's immunity is weakening day by day. But that's just one of the thoughts that's been giving him "question fatigue." In an Instagram post on Friday, the 54-year-old actor model shared that he's in a dilemma and asked his fans to help out with suggestions. The dilemma in concern is to keep a bearded look or shave it off. Here's what Milind wrote in his post: "The world is grappling with a pandemic and I have question fatigue on what's the best way for govts to restart after lockdown, what will life be like, will vaccines be mandatory, which businesses will do well, is my immunity dropping sitting at home, should I become a farmer, what is the meaning of happiness. So, a simple question for me today is beard? Or no beard?"

To help his fans decide (or confuse them further), Milind Soman shared two close-up shots. In one, he sports his current salt and pepper look and in another, he's clean shaven. Take a look.

While most of Milind's fans on his Instagram suggested the bearded look, his wife Ankita Konwar thinks that Milind Soman should be "a bearded farmer." LOL. PS -the photos have been clicked by Ankita.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman shared a glimpse of his lockdown routine in a work-out post, writing: "Every day I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it's new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it. I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today..."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar also trended for their simple Mother's Day celebrations with Usha Soman. The trio had a terrace party with tea and homemade cookies.