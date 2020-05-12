Inside Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman And His Mom Usha Soman's Rooftop Picnic. Because, Mother's Day

Highlights
- Milind and Ankita hosted a rooftop picnic on Mother's Day
- Milind's mom Usha Soman baked a cake
- Milind Soman made sandwiches
Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother Usha Soman had special Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday, courtesy her son and daughter-in-law Ankita Konwar. The trio had a picnic on the terrace of their house with some good old tea and cakes and cookies! Both Milind and Ankita shared photos from the terrace party while Milind described the fun evening like this: "Celebrated Mother's Day on the terrace. Everything homemade! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by Ankita and sandwiches (including the mayonnaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by Usha Soman - a little terrace picnic." Their smiles and that gorgeous spread say it all about how awesome the picnic was!
Celebrated mother's day on the terrace everything home made ! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by @ankita_earthy and sandwiches (including the mayonaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by @somanusha - a little terrace picnic . . . #mothersday2020 #tuesdayvibes #lategram #familytime #happy #love
On Mother's Day, Usha Soman featured in this heart-touching post on Milind's Instagram: "The universe exists in a mother's love," read just the beginning of his post.
The universe exists in a mother's love.. . . . 'Her attitude to most things in her life is not to question, but to accept. She is a fatalist, but Aai's brand of fatalism is not a bad thing. It does not translate to a weak, passive submissiveness to whatever the universe throws at her; instead, it's a winning combination of three things: a calm acceptance of what is, a conviction that it's not personal and a will to win, to find the best way to get around it that causes the least distress to all concerned.' . . . Thank you Aai, for being you. . . . #100wordblog #MakeEveryDayMothersDay . . . (Excerpt : Made in India)
Usha Soman is a rockstar in herself. Remember Usha Soman doing push-ups on Mother's Day last year? She gave Milind Soman stiff competition while doing push-ups wearing a saree. She did 16 of them in one go. "It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. Make every day Mother's Day," Milind wrote on Twitter.
It's never too late.— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) May 12, 2019
Usha Soman, my mother.
80 years young.#mothersday#love#mom#momgoals#fitwomen4fitfamilies#fitness#fitnessmotivation#healthylifestyle#fitterin2019#livetoinspire make every day mother's day!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7aPS0cWxlR
Well, earlier this year, she joined Ankita Konwar for a work-out session. Ankita gave a shout-out to her mom-in-law with a post that read: "If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."
In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more . . #saturdayvibes #workoutfun #motherinlaw #killingit @milindrunning
Usha Soman ran a marathon barefoot and in a saree in 2016 in Maharashtra along with Milind. "Look who joined me. Hello, aai!" Milind Soman had written.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for several years. The couple had a simple wedding in the presence of close friends and family in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.