Inside Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman And His Mom Usha Soman's Rooftop Picnic. Because, Mother's Day

Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother Usha Soman had special Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday, courtesy her son and daughter-in-law Ankita Konwar. The trio had a picnic on the terrace of their house with some good old tea and cakes and cookies! Both Milind and Ankita shared photos from the terrace party while Milind described the fun evening like this: "Celebrated Mother's Day on the terrace. Everything homemade! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by Ankita and sandwiches (including the mayonnaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by Usha Soman - a little terrace picnic." Their smiles and that gorgeous spread say it all about how awesome the picnic was!

On Mother's Day, Usha Soman featured in this heart-touching post on Milind's Instagram: "The universe exists in a mother's love," read just the beginning of his post.

Usha Soman is a rockstar in herself. Remember Usha Soman doing push-ups on Mother's Day last year? She gave Milind Soman stiff competition while doing push-ups wearing a saree. She did 16 of them in one go. "It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. Make every day Mother's Day," Milind wrote on Twitter.

Well, earlier this year, she joined Ankita Konwar for a work-out session. Ankita gave a shout-out to her mom-in-law with a post that read: "If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

Usha Soman ran a marathon barefoot and in a saree in 2016 in Maharashtra along with Milind. "Look who joined me. Hello, aai!" Milind Soman had written.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for several years. The couple had a simple wedding in the presence of close friends and family in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.