Milind Soman's Mom, 80, Working Out With Ankita Konwar Is A Whole New Level Of Coolness

Screenshot of Ankita's video with Usha Soman (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights Ankita shared a video of her working out on Instagram

"May you inspire many more," Ankita captioned her post

Usha Soman has done push-ups and planks before in a saree

If Milind Soman's 80-year-old mom working out in a saree is not fitness goals then we don't know what is. Milind's wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a marathoner and fitness enthusiast like her husband, shared a cool video on Instagram in which she can be seen doing one-legged box jumps wit her mother-in-law. Usha Soman, who is 80, matched upto Ankita for every step and actually did the work-out in a saree. Wow. Ankita began her post with a an inspiring quote by American spiritual leader Gordon B. Hinckley: "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured." Addressing her mother-in-law, Ankita wrote: "If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

Take a look at Ankita and Usha Soman's work-out video here:

Well, well, well... this shouldn't come as a surprise because Usha Soman often features on Milind's Instagram, doing push-ups and planks in a saree. On Mother's Day last year, Usha Soman gave her son stiff competition while doing push-ups. She did 16 of them in one go. "It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. Make every day Mother's Day," Milind wrote on Twitter.

In 2016, Usha Soman ran a marathon barefoot and in a saree in Maharashtra along with her son. "Look who joined me. Hello, aai!" Milind Soman had written.

She did planks and push-ups on Mother's Day the same year: "1min 20sec plank for Mother's day! Not her personal best but good all the same," Milind wrote in his post.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for several years. The couple had a simple wedding in the presence of close friends and family in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.