Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Couldn't Help But Notice This In His 'Superman Pushups' Post

There's absolutely no stopping for Milind Soman, especially when it comes to fitness. The model-turned-actor posted a video and a picture of himself doing what he described as "superman pushups." In his post, Milind wrote that this drill is his current favouriite and that he needs to "build more explosive power." The caption on his post read, "Next step superman pushups. Need to build more explosive power. My new favourite, will get better. The hair helps of course. #love #keepmoving #neverstop #pushups #live2inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #loveyourself." Milind's wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness enthusiast, wrote in the comments section: "And still managed to look so charming while doing this."
Milind Soman's fitness regime comprises clap pushups, skipping and what not. Besides his wife Ankita Konwar, his 81-year-old mother Usha Soman often accompanies him during his workout sessions. Here are some of the posts:
Day 16! Or 17 .. or.. . . Well, the good news is that I can now do 20 clapping pushups apart from the stairclimbing and skipping that I have been doing. . . . There is lots of not so good news, but I dont need to tell you that, you have watsap . . . Take care, stay home, stay positive. . . . #love #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #loveyourself @ankita_earthy
Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do no drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function. . . . Dont try lifting your wife as your first exercise . . . Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy . . . #FitnessAddicts #Live2Inspire #pushups #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup @somanusha
Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.
Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India.Milind has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.