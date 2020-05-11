Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Couldn't Help But Notice This In His 'Superman Pushups' Post

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

There's absolutely no stopping for Milind Soman, especially when it comes to fitness. The model-turned-actor posted a video and a picture of himself doing what he described as "superman pushups." In his post, Milind wrote that this drill is his current favouriite and that he needs to "build more explosive power." The caption on his post read, "Next step superman pushups. Need to build more explosive power. My new favourite, will get better. The hair helps of course. #love #keepmoving #neverstop #pushups #live2inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #loveyourself." Milind's wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness enthusiast, wrote in the comments section: "And still managed to look so charming while doing this."

Milind Soman's fitness regime comprises clap pushups, skipping and what not. Besides his wife Ankita Konwar, his 81-year-old mother Usha Soman often accompanies him during his workout sessions. Here are some of the posts:

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India.Milind has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.