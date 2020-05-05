Milind Soman Can Now Do 20 Of These Clapping Push-Ups (Because He's Milind Soman)

Milind Soman shared this video (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights "Push-ups in Manali," wrote Milind

"This was some time last October," he added

His wife Ankita recorded the video

Milind Soman just made our Tuesday better with his latest Instagram entry. The 54-year-old actor just shared a glimpse of his workout routine from when he was in Manali and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the video, Milind can be seen doing push-ups while clapping his hands. Sharing a little detail about the video, Milind wrote, "Push-ups in Manali. This was some time last October and now I can do 20 decline clapping push-ups." He gave video courtesy to his wife Ankita Konwar and added the hashtags "lockdown 2020" and "advantage" to his post. Take a look:

Milind Soman, who is currently at home with his family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of his home diaries on his Instagram profile. The actor and fitness enthusiast often shares glimpses of his workout diaries featuring his wife Ankita and his mother Usha Soman. Take a look:

The one where Milind and his 81-year-old mother did skipping together. "Skipping with Usha Soman! Not a new activity for her but new for me. When you are at home 24x7, each one, teach one another! You are old only when you think you are," wrote Milind.

A few days back, Milind Soman trended a great deal for sharing a video of Ankita and his mother Usha Soman exercising together. "28 and 81! Be fit at every age," wrote Milind.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.