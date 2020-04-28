'My Little Chicken': Ankita Konwar's Comment On Husband Milind Soman's Latest Post

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning )

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's social media PDA is just adorable. On Tuesday, Milind reminisced his travelling days in his latest Instagram post. However, it is his wife Ankita Konwar's mushy comment on his post that drew out attention and stole the show on the Internet. Sharing a throwback picture of himself, in which he could be seen standing against a wall in a grey t-shirt and trousers, Milind Soman wrote: "At home. #traveltuesday... Last year, somewhere in Rajasthan... 10 years ago, I used to close my eyes and revisit the places that I loved. Today, I have my phone. I wonder which is better? Memories change and sometimes become sweeter. Pictures always remain the same...no?"

Guess what Ankita Konwar wrote in her comment? She adorably called him a "chicken" and left this comment on his post: "My little chicken."

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Screenshot of Ankita's comment on Milind Soman's post.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary . Milind shared a set of pictures from their Maharashtrian wedding and accompanied it with a sweet anniversary note. He also mentioned World Earth Day (which coincides with their anniversary) in his note: "My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way. Its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day. That's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me. "Meri aankhon ne chuna hai tujhko... Don't know why I thought of that one." Reacting to the post, Ankita wrote: "I love you with all of me.

See the post here:

On the work front, Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.Milind was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.