The Only Time In The Last 6 Years That Ankita Was Ready Before Milind Soman

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind shared pictures from his and Ankita's wedding

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018

"My day lights up when you smile," wrote Milind

It's raining love on Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram profiles, and why shouldn't it? It's the couple's second wedding anniversary. On Wednesday, the model-turned-actor shared a set of stunning pictures to mark his second wedding anniversary. The aforementioned photographs happen to be from Milind and Ankita's Maharashtrian wedding. Milind added a mushy caption to his post. Also, there was a mention of Earth Day (which coincides with their anniversary). Milind wrote: "My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way. Its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day. That's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me. "Meri aankhon ne chuna hai tujhko... Don't know why I thought of that one." Ankita reacted to the post and wrote: "I love you with all of me."Take a look at the post here:

Ankita and Milind frequently share mushy posts on Instagram and we are grateful for that, just like Ankita Konwar is grateful for her husband Milind Soman. She shared an adorable post and wrote: "There's just so much to be grateful for every day. Like this man learning how to cook my favourite cheese omelette and letting me workout while he cooks (because he finished his workout earlier of course). Like fixing my haldi milk every night or cheering me up with an egg fight (old Assamese custom) during Bihu because I couldn't visit my family. I'm grateful for you, everyday! You are the best partner anyone can think of. Love you forever."

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers. Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!